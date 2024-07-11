PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $16.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,227,000 after buying an additional 906,510 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $54,522,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,088,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,382,000 after purchasing an additional 447,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

