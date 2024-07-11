Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$103.00

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$103.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on BRP from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$86.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. BRP has a 1 year low of C$77.42 and a 1 year high of C$122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.58.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

