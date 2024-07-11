Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target at $14.75

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LZ. Citigroup cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 89.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 334,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 78.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

