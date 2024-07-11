Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target at $14.75

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.21.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LZ. Citigroup cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $15.68.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
Featured Stories
