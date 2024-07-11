United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $312.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.00.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.05, for a total value of $1,141,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.05, for a total value of $1,141,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $41,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,604,643 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR opened at $329.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.48. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

