EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $41.33 Average PT from Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of EVTC opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,136,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,964,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,827 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

