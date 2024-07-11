Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.07. 1,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

