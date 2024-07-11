SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Shares Up 0.5%

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.80. 144,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 92,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Get SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.