Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 6,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

About Aroundtown

(Get Free Report)

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.