Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.61. 1,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.1097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
