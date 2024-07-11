ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Up 0.8%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.42. 170,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUSA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,867,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

