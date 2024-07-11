ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Up 0.8%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.42. 170,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.02.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $771.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.