Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Trading Down 3.9%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 20,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 25,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.
Atlantic Lithium Company Profile
Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic Lithium
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.