Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Trading Down 3.9%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 20,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 25,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

