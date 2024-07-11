AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Shares Down 1.9%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. 555,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 645,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on AMMO from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
AMMO Price Performance
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). AMMO had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AMMO by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
About AMMO
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
