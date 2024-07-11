Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Trading Down 3.2%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

