Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 2,131,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,336,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) by 150.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185,402 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.22% of Arqit Quantum worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

