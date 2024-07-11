Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Up 4.2%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 539,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 589,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTE. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $50.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,191 shares of company stock worth $1,348,514 over the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,881,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,052,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

