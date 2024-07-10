Patron Partners LLC Buys 222 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 177,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

