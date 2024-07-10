Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $27.80 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Salley Wealth Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,107 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.2% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Visa by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 218,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on V. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
