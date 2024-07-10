Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.56, but opened at $45.50. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 62,412 shares.

The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $501,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,783,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $234,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,567,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,757. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

