Rinkey Investments Purchases 2,075 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 620,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,023.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after acquiring an additional 101,433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $560.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $560.33. The stock has a market cap of $483.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

