Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 1.7 %
V traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,328. The company has a market capitalization of $477.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.01.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
