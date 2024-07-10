Meridian Management Co. Sells 292 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.84. 1,843,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.07 and its 200-day moving average is $274.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.44.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
