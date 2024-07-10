Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.