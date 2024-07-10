Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.0% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 126,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

