Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after buying an additional 1,379,138 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $23,552,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after acquiring an additional 506,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,900,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 129,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

