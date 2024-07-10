Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $26.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $560.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

