Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 574.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 463.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 541,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 445,463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,832,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.