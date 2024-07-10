Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,948 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

WMT stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

