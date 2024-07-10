The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $4,498,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $336.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.07.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

