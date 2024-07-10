Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 845 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

