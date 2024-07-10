RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 963.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

