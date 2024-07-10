Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 195.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,829 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

