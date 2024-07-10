First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

