Axie Infinity Price Reaches $5.29 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $781.38 million and approximately $25.32 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00009155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,687,981 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

