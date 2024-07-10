Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,093 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12,144.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 56,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,905,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BWA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 71,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,287. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

