Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 168.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.77. 12,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

