Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.23% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUDM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 118,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 25,656 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

