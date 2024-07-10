Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 108 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $101.61. 46,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,640. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

