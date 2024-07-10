Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $644,000 in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Enpro by 5,227.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Enpro by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NPO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.44. 703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.07. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $106.08 and a one year high of $170.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,022.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.