Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 11,200 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. 28,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

