Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 8,178 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,625. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

