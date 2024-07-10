Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $660,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $77,735,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,503. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.24. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $245.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.