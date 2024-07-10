Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of WEX by 2,524.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WEX Price Performance
WEX stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.43. 4,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,435. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.08. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,831 shares of company stock worth $808,602. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
