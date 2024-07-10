Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of WEX by 2,524.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.43. 4,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,435. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.08. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,831 shares of company stock worth $808,602. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

