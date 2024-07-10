Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 81,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.