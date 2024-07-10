Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 22,904 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Smith Salley Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,904 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.6% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,005,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $301,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 600.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.59.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.25. The stock had a trading volume of 853,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,100,241. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,459 shares of company stock worth $128,049,749 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

