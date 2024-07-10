Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,401 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE TAP remained flat at $49.94 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,973. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

