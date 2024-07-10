TD Cowen Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $600.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on META. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.59.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $530.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.16. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,853,183.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,027.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,459 shares of company stock valued at $128,049,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 46.1% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 345,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $174,000,000 after buying an additional 108,936 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

