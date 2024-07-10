Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 33,433 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,433 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after acquiring an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,468 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

