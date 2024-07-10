Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 434 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. 16,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,962. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
