Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 575.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after buying an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after buying an additional 228,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 657,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,163,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,577. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.33.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.