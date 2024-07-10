Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.04. 2,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

